Angel by wendyfrost
Photo 2324

Angel

My photo for todays flickr " A Christmas decoration in Black and White" but I much preferred it with a touch of colour which I have used for 365. I have used an old photo as I am getting way behind with Christmas and need to catch up quick.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

wendy frost

bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet angel , nicely composed!
December 9th, 2022  
