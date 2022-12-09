Sign up
Photo 2324
Angel
My photo for todays flickr " A Christmas decoration in Black and White" but I much preferred it with a touch of colour which I have used for 365. I have used an old photo as I am getting way behind with Christmas and need to catch up quick.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
2
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3582
photos
96
followers
49
following
636% complete
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
12th October 2020 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
pink
,
decoration
,
wings
,
angel
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet angel , nicely composed!
December 9th, 2022
