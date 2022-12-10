Previous
Shells on the Beach. by wendyfrost
Photo 2325

Shells on the Beach.

My photo for Flickr theme- Shells.

I would love to be somewhere warm on a beach looking for shells right now as the temperature is -2*C at the moment and we are expecting temperatures of -5.
Stay warm my friends.
Beryl Lloyd ace
We can always dream Wendy! A lovely still life to remind us of summer and a day on the beach! It has been snowing here this morning!! fav
December 11th, 2022  
