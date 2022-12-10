Sign up
Photo 2325
Shells on the Beach.
My photo for Flickr theme- Shells.
I would love to be somewhere warm on a beach looking for shells right now as the temperature is -2*C at the moment and we are expecting temperatures of -5.
Stay warm my friends.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
10th December 2022 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
shells
,
shell
Beryl Lloyd
ace
We can always dream Wendy! A lovely still life to remind us of summer and a day on the beach! It has been snowing here this morning!! fav
December 11th, 2022
