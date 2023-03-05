Sign up
Photo 2360
Polyanthus
A lovely Spring display of polyanthus .
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. I start my 9th year here on...
3621
photos
90
followers
46
following
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
spring
,
polyanthus
Heather
ace
Such a gorgeous shot, Wendy! Beautiful cheery colours and a lovely dof! (I like the orange edging on the yellow petals, too) Fav!
March 14th, 2023
