Bunny Loves Chocolate. by wendyfrost
Photo 2369

Bunny Loves Chocolate.

My entry for todays flickr theme - Chocomania .

I love chocolate too.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

wendy frost

JackieR ace
That's a tasty image!FAV
March 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Just going to have a cup of tea!!!!!!! now this is tempting!!!!!!! fav
March 18th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Cute pic
March 18th, 2023  
Bill ace
Cute and tasty. Nice colouring and nice idea.
March 18th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Me too 🍫❤️
March 18th, 2023  
