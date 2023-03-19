Sign up
Photo 2370
Chocomania - 2
Another Chocomania image thought I would fill up a space with it.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. I start my 9th year here on...
3628
photos
90
followers
46
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th March 2023 4:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
chocolate
,
bird
,
chick
,
easter
,
biscuits
,
chocmania
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely and tempting image in monochrome! Just having a cuppa , and one of these would be a treat ( then it would upset your design!! ha! ) fav
March 20th, 2023
