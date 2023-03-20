Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2371
Just Visiting.
Winnie came to visit me at the weekend she is recovering from being spayed last week but is now almost back to her old self.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. I start my 9th year here on...
3629
photos
91
followers
46
following
649% complete
View this month »
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
19th March 2023 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
eyes
,
animal
,
pet
,
spaniel
,
winnie
Rosie Kind
ace
She's lovely and reminds me of my friend's dog Zac. A fantastic capture
March 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close