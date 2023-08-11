Sign up
Previous
Photo 2456
A vase of Flowers.
Todays image for Flickr theme - Handmade .
A gift for Granny. Made by my Grandson George in a welding class when he was an apprentice at collage training to be an engineer quite a few years ago now.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3714
photos
85
followers
46
following
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
Tags
flowers
,
nuts
,
metal
,
gift
,
steel
,
welding
Hazel
ace
That's incredibly beautiful !
August 11th, 2023
