A vase of Flowers. by wendyfrost
Todays image for Flickr theme - Handmade .

A gift for Granny. Made by my Grandson George in a welding class when he was an apprentice at collage training to be an engineer quite a few years ago now.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

wendy frost

