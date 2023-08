Wooden Fruit.

Used for todays Flickr theme -Fake Food.



I have collected wooden fruit for my wooden carved bowl since it was first given to me in 1993 with three pieces of wooden turned fruit in it. I thought they looked a little lonely so I have bought a few more over the years. The pear with the caterpillar living in it was a gift from my grandchildren when they were young and holidaying in France one year. Everyone loves him with his cheeky face and I also love the different kinds of wood that have been used for all the fruit.