Previous
Photo 2512
Self Made Smiley.
Not feeling too good but managed to do a simple Smiley for Flickr theme
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
2
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3770
photos
83
followers
45
following
688% complete
View this month »
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
30th December 2023 5:40pm
Tags
smiley
,
coins
,
penny
Shutterbug
ace
Love how you did this with the little special touch of the flowers. Hope you feel better soon.
December 31st, 2023
Heather
ace
That's cute, Wendy! And the happy flowers give an extra bit of cheer!
December 31st, 2023
