Previous
Self Made Smiley. by wendyfrost
Photo 2512

Self Made Smiley.

Not feeling too good but managed to do a simple Smiley for Flickr theme
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
688% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love how you did this with the little special touch of the flowers. Hope you feel better soon.
December 31st, 2023  
Heather ace
That's cute, Wendy! And the happy flowers give an extra bit of cheer!
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise