Photo 2555
Pub Sign.
52 weeks- Sign. Week 12
I never noticed the amusing alterations to this Famous painting on a Pub sign until I cropped the photo .
The Two Angels by Raphael.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
0
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
3813
photos
86
followers
42
following
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
28th April 2016 11:22am
Tags
pub
,
sign
,
art
,
painting
,
angels
,
inn
,
raphael
,
52wc-2024-w12
