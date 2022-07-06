Sign up
Looking Upwards For Lunch .
5. Snails Eye View for July Challenge - Make-30-Photos.
This gazenia plant is in a tub so not so far to bend down to get this shot .
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
3433
photos
93
followers
51
following
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
202
2204
2205
203
2206
204
2207
205
flower
pink
daisy
snails-eye-view
make-30-2022
Bill
ace
Love PoV here, reminds my of Pandora from Avatar.
July 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov ! amazing what we all imagine the snails are seeing !
July 6th, 2022
Hazel
ace
Fabulous for the theme!
July 6th, 2022
