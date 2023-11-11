Sign up
315 / 365
315 / 365
Chester
Beautiful weather today feeling blessed on my birthday couldn’t be a more perfect weekend
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
3
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I'm a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
315
photos
29
followers
64
following
86% complete
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th November 2023 9:59am
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
November 11th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of a beautiful city.Happy Birthday Wendy
November 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
Happy Birthday Wendy. I love Chester, used to go there often on school trips.
November 11th, 2023
