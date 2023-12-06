Previous
Beautiful day for a walk by wendystout
340 / 365

Beautiful day for a walk

The path up behind my house… so lucky to have some lovely walks on my doorstep
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Beverley ace
Wonderful to be surrounded by nature. Sooo healthy!
I’m working on this… big time
December 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of your wonderful walk, cold but stunning!
December 6th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
watch that tree root tho - what a pretty spot
December 6th, 2023  
