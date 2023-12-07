Sign up
Previous
341 / 365
Wooden Heart
I love this old tree with a heart ingrained into it’s bark, it’s looked like this for years I’m assuming it’s natural but I’m curious to how it grew like this
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
1
1
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Views
3
1
1
365
NIKON Z 50
7th December 2023 12:18pm
Beverley
ace
Nature is amazing… this maybe a special tree
December 7th, 2023
