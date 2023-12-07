Previous
Wooden Heart by wendystout
Wooden Heart

I love this old tree with a heart ingrained into it’s bark, it’s looked like this for years I’m assuming it’s natural but I’m curious to how it grew like this
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Beverley ace
Nature is amazing… this maybe a special tree
December 7th, 2023  
