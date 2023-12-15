Sign up
349 / 365
Say no more!
Girls party night 🥴🥂 it’s not even in focus 🤣🤣
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Wendy Stout
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I'm a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th December 2023 12:15am
John Falconer
Who said it has to be in focus!
December 16th, 2023
