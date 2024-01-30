Sign up
Previous
Photo 395
Duvet day
A day of self care, rubbish daytime tv, cozy fire this evening…. Tooth 🦷 extraction took place hopefully the tooth fairy 🧚 will leave enough money for the implant which will be needed in a few months… looking very gummy 😬
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
3
1
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th January 2024 4:57pm
Corinne C
ace
Looks so cozy.
January 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
A cozy fire, a day of ‘me time’ is just what you need. Wishing you a relaxing time.
January 30th, 2024
Kathy
ace
This does look cozy. A real fire in a real fireplace. Hope you heal up quickly. Seems our mouth does that better sometimes than the rest of our body.
January 30th, 2024
