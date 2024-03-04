Previous
Under the coat hanger by wendystout
Photo 429

Under the coat hanger

Wow what a fabulous introduction to Sydney… entering under Sydney Harbour Bridge and passing the iconic opera house… a sight that we all recognise but seeing it in real life was very exciting despite the grey skies it made it even more atmospheric
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Wendy Stout

Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture.
March 6th, 2024  
