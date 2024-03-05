Previous
Tourists for the day by wendystout
Photo 430

Tourists for the day

It’s got to be done… a picture with the iconic views of Sydney opera house and Harbour Bridge… blue skies all around
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Wendy Stout

Babs ace
Welcome back to Australia. You have good weather on your return
March 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture and wonderful background.
March 6th, 2024  
