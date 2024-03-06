Previous
Sail Away by wendystout
Photo 431

Sail Away

A magical moment to sail away from Sydney harbour as the sunset over the city… a sight that will stay with me forever… off up the East Coast of Australia now next stop Brisbane
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Photo Details

