Harbor view by wh2021
Harbor view

The Victoria harbor is my favorite place to go. It is very beautiful in the evening and after dark. Shot taken in September 2020 and edited yesterday after learning some post processing techniques.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
