Photo 584
Photo 584
Manta Ray
captured in Nusa Penida, Bali. This was captured today on 19 June 2023
17th June 2023
17th Jun 23
3
1
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Album
project 365-2021-2
TG-6
TG-6
Taken
19th June 2023 11:08am
Tags
#underwater
Karen
ace
Absolutely brilliant animal to watch underwater, what a great photo!
June 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a wonderful capture and sight!
June 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture!
June 19th, 2023
