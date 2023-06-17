Previous
Manta Ray by wh2021
Manta Ray

captured in Nusa Penida, Bali. This was captured today on 19 June 2023
17th June 2023

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Karen ace
Absolutely brilliant animal to watch underwater, what a great photo!
June 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a wonderful capture and sight!
June 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Marvelous capture!
June 19th, 2023  
