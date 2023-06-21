Previous
Sea Turtle by wh2021
Photo 588

Sea Turtle

Shot in Tulamben, Bali.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Karen ace
Absolutely brilliant underwater capture of this wonderful animal! What a beautiful turtle. He was very big?
June 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Super capture!
June 27th, 2023  
