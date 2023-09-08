Previous
Turtle by wh2021
Photo 667

Turtle

Sea creatures are mostly friendly and therefore I could approach them closely for a photo.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Olwynne
Lovely capture, especially underwater
September 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up od this beauty, I love the markings and colours.
September 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise