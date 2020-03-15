Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2570
An Abundance of Buffaloes
The water buffalo market in Tana Toraja is the largest of its kind in the world.
People come from all over to sell their water buffaloes. The most prized is the white water buffalo, which can sell for up to 500 million rupiahs (about £ 25,000).
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
14th March 2020 9:50am
