An Abundance of Buffaloes by will_wooderson
An Abundance of Buffaloes

The water buffalo market in Tana Toraja is the largest of its kind in the world.
People come from all over to sell their water buffaloes. The most prized is the white water buffalo, which can sell for up to 500 million rupiahs (about £ 25,000).
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
