Photo 2612
Windy Fun
The perfect day for windsurfing!
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
wind
,
windsurfing
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
