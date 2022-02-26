Previous
Next
A football mad mayor? by will_wooderson
Photo 2854

A football mad mayor?

Our town mayor congratulating the champions of the finest school football team in Ramsgate.
At least that's what I like to think! I was only passing by...
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise