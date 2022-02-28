Previous
The Broadstairs Blues by will_wooderson
Photo 2856

The Broadstairs Blues

A rather pleasing play of shadow and shades of blue, I thought!
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Boxplayer ace
Lovely glistening water.
March 1st, 2022  
JackieR ace
What a fabulous landscape
March 1st, 2022  
