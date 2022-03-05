Previous
James and the Giant Magnolia by will_wooderson
Photo 2859

James and the Giant Magnolia

At St James' Church, London.
In the capital for the day, to see the Francis Bacon exhibition at the Royal Academy and the play Our Generation at the National Theatre. Both excellent!
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

william wooderson

Peter Dulis ace
wow - that must be beautiful when it blooms :)
March 5th, 2022  
