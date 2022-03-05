Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2859
James and the Giant Magnolia
At St James' Church, London.
In the capital for the day, to see the Francis Bacon exhibition at the Royal Academy and the play Our Generation at the National Theatre. Both excellent!
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2859
photos
42
followers
65
following
783% complete
View this month »
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
5th March 2022 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
magnolia
,
st james church
Peter Dulis
ace
wow - that must be beautiful when it blooms :)
March 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close