Peeking Parrot by will_wooderson
Peeking Parrot

A multicoloured lorikeet playfully looking out through the foliage at one of the other guesthouses.
I suspect a pet, not native to the island!
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Sharon Lee ace
Cute
March 18th, 2022  
