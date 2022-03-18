Sign up
Photo 2866
Peeking Parrot
A multicoloured lorikeet playfully looking out through the foliage at one of the other guesthouses.
I suspect a pet, not native to the island!
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
1
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
17th March 2022 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
parrot
,
maldives
,
thoddoo
,
multicoloured lorikeet
Sharon Lee
ace
Cute
March 18th, 2022
