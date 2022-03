A Beach of Coral

A more uplifting photo today!

Here's the beach proper. It's formed of coral broken down and reduced to a powder by the tide, hence the whiteish colour.

Done a lot of snorkelling lately. Fish of all types and colours. My favourite are the parrotfish with beaklike mouths, and the Picasso triggerfish which literally look like portraits by Picasso, in white, black and yellow.