Another view from the hermitage! You can see our house far left...

The service was rather fun. We got out the "pianola" (a piano organ with two footpedals that power bellows inside - yes it's hard work pumping away at the same time as playing the keyboard!) and I played that while the choir of Lucignana and that of neighbouring Gromignana belted out some cheery tunes. The Don welcomed everyone (about forty people), saying, "today we have folks from Lucignana, Gromignana, Coreglia, Tereglio... and Australia!" Indeed, there were relatives of our neighbours who are visiting from Melbourne for a while.

Afterwards, there was enough cake to stock a large bakery, and an enormous box of red cherries which we all dipped into. They were very nice and juicy!

PS i shook hands with the resident ghostly hermit and told him he looked pretty good for a 600 year old!