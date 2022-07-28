Sign up
Photo 2918
Windows on a Winding Road
On the road down to the harbour.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
1
0
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
2918
photos
42
followers
64
following
799% complete
2918
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
25th July 2022 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
windows on a winding road' flowers windows road "to the harbour
JackieR
ace
Such colour and grandeur
July 28th, 2022
