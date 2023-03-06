Previous
It's Christmas Again by will_wooderson
Photo 3011

It's Christmas Again

But this time it's the name of a tree!

This is in the Reserve de la Veuve Noire, a reserve for the black flycatcher.

I did see some of these birds but couldn't get a good photo. Also saw lots of fruit bats, some dangling in one of these trees.
william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

