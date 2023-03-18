Sign up
Photo 3021
Time For Gloves
Back in chilly Britain!
A random glove and the clock tower of the Maritime Museum, seen on walk in Ramsgate harbour.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
0
0
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3021
photos
48
followers
67
following
827% complete
View this month »
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
18th March 2023 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbour
,
kent
,
maritime museum
,
clock tower
,
thanet
,
ramsgate harbour
,
a random glove
