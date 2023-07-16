Sign up
Photo 3045
Oleanders and More
Taken while sitting on terrace with glass ice cold water.
Red alerts throughout much of Italy. Here in the foothills of the Apuan Alps it is 33 C today, hot enough for me!
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
italy
,
valley
,
terrace
,
tuscany
,
oleanders
,
apuan alps
