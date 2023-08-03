Lucignana in the Olden Days

We recently had a exhibition of photos from times past in the village hall.



In this photo, taken about eighty years ago, you can see a triangular sliver of the top of our house on the left (uninhabited then).



The next door along belongs to a family who now live in Melbourne, Australia. The house in the foreground has fully covered and painted walls. And the cobbles are tarmacked over!