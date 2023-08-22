Previous
Joint Birthday Party by will_wooderson
Photo 3065

Joint Birthday Party

Graziano (end of table) and mum (front right) both had their birthday last week.
So a group of us got together for celebratory fishy feast at an excellent lakeside restaurant
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
839% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise