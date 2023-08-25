Previous
Flowery Geometry by will_wooderson
Flowery Geometry

The corner of a neighbour's house.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Louise & Ken
A dreamy photo to step into!~
August 25th, 2023  
