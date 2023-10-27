Sign up
Previous
Photo 3093
Oil Be There
It"s harvesting time here.
The exceptionally dry summer means there are fewer olives this year...
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
27th October 2023 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
greece
,
oil
,
olives
,
harvest
,
methana
,
peleponnese
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
October 28th, 2023
