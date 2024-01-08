Sign up
Previous
Photo 3115
Misty Season!
But it has been snowing higher up in the mountains. I might be able to post a white-tinged photo tomorrow!
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
3
3
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3115
photos
41
followers
64
following
853% complete
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
6th January 2024 9:40am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
mountains
,
italy
,
lucignana
,
apuan alps
,
misty season
,
tuscanhy
Sporen Maken
Nice!!
January 8th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
January 8th, 2024
Fisher Family
Lovely - I like the way the mist / cloud clings to the hills - fav!
Ian
January 8th, 2024
365 Project
