Previous
Hut in a Green Setting by will_wooderson
Photo 3119

Hut in a Green Setting

A "capanna" in the valley below our house.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise