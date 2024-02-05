Previous
Convento de la Popa by will_wooderson
Photo 3135

Convento de la Popa

An attractive convent on a hill outside Cartagena.
It was visited by many important people over the years, including Simon Bolivar, Alexander von Humboldt and Gabriel Garcia Marquez.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
