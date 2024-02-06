Previous
Rio Magdalena by will_wooderson
Rio Magdalena

Taken on a boat trip an hour up the Rio Magdalena from Mompox.
Saw the sun setting and loads of birds, from herons and egrets to kingfishers and cormorants, as well as birds of prey. And monkeys and iguanas, too.
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
