Naturally Green Learning by will_wooderson
Photo 3137

Naturally Green Learning

The courtyard of a school (collegio) in town.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Phil Howcroft ace
lovely and vibrant
February 7th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great environment to learn in
February 8th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Tell me what I should study and I'll be there! "Espanol" would seem a natural, perhaps...or is it "Italiano"?
February 8th, 2024  
