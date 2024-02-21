Previous
Rosy Hills by will_wooderson
Photo 3144

Rosy Hills

I returned to Lucignana on Tuesday 20th. Here for the next few months!

The two hills you can see are together called "Prato Fiorito". Here they are seen from the garden of the village bookshop.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise