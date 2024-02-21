Sign up
Previous
Photo 3144
Rosy Hills
I returned to Lucignana on Tuesday 20th. Here for the next few months!
The two hills you can see are together called "Prato Fiorito". Here they are seen from the garden of the village bookshop.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
21st February 2024 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
roses
,
bookshop
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
prato fiorito
,
la libreria sopra la penna
,
rosy hills
