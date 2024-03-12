Previous
Na, na, na-na, naa... by will_wooderson
Photo 3150

Na, na, na-na, naa...

Banana plant. Yes, really. In Lucignana. In Tuscany!
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, it's amazing! So unusual
March 12th, 2024  
