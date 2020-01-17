Sign up
Previous
Next
19 / 365
Look Towards The Sun
Honey found the best seat in the house right as the sun was setting. She's a smart cookie. NOTE: If I take this pic a month from now, it'll look so different. Can't wait to get our new couch from Crate & Barrel!!
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2213
photos
20
followers
1
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
16th January 2020 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cats
,
honeyw
,
yogiw-cats
