Look Towards The Sun by yogiw
19 / 365

Look Towards The Sun

Honey found the best seat in the house right as the sun was setting. She's a smart cookie. NOTE: If I take this pic a month from now, it'll look so different. Can't wait to get our new couch from Crate & Barrel!!
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
