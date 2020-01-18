Previous
Cover The Earth by yogiw
21 / 365

Cover The Earth

Running errands after my DOB, I passed the new Sherwin-Williams paint store on Ridge. I was happy to see they are still using their old "Cover the Earth" logo. You just can't go wrong playing around with a photo of paint colors.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

