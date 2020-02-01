Previous
Next
Just A Dusting | Black & White by yogiw
32 / 365

Just A Dusting | Black & White

To start off my first Flash of Red February I am using the same image I posted yesterday only this one's the black and white version. A fun exercise to see the difference in definition and tone.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise