31 / 365
Just A Dusting
Finally, a little snow for the new year. It looks like it's just going to be a dusting though. Not even enough to cover the grass before it turns to rain.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2226
photos
21
followers
1
following
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
Taken
31st January 2020 11:04am
